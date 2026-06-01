TN’s Health Success Story Faces New Challenges As Obesity, Diabetes On The Rise

Tamil Nadu ranks among the most obese states in the country. Nearly 44.2 per cent of women aged 15-49 are overweight or obese, up from 40.5 per cent in the previous survey and substantially higher than the national average of 30.7 per cent. In urban areas, almost one in every two women falls into this category. Among men, 38.8 per cent are overweight or obese, compared with the national average of 27.3 per cent.