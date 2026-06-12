Food Businesses Must Stop Using Metallic Pins, Wires in Food Packaging Immediately: FSSAI

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday directed food business operators (FBOs) to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins, staple pins, wires or similar materials for sealing, fastening, securing or packaging food items, saying such practices pose a serious risk to consumer safety.

In an advisory issued to food businesses, the food regulator said it had come to its notice that metallic pins and wires are being used in decorative cakes as well as for fastening food packets, cake boxes, sweet boxes, snack pouches, takeaway food parcels and other food packages.

FSSAI said several instances have been reported where metallic or staple pins were found embedded in or attached to cakes and food packages.

Such cases create a significant food safety hazard as consumers may inadvertently ingest the metallic objects, leading to injuries and other adverse health consequences.

The regulator directed all food business operators to immediately stop using metallic pins, wires or any similar materials for sealing, fastening, securing or packaging any food item, bakery product, takeaway meal, snack packet or food parcel.

“FSSAI has directed FBOs to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins/wires or any other such material for sealing, fastening, securing or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, or any other food item or package failing which appropriate action shall be taken,” it said.

According to the advisory, failure to comply with the directive could attract appropriate penal action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.

The advisory was issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by Dr Amit Sharma, Executive Director (Compliance Strategy) at FSSAI.

The move is aimed at strengthening food safety standards and preventing avoidable risks to consumers arising from the use of metallic fastening materials in food packaging and handling.