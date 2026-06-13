Nurse's Suicide Sparks Protest in Rajasthan, Govt Assures Job to Kin

Jaipur, June 13 (IANS) The suicide of a 25-year-old contractual nursing staff member, Deepak Kharwal, in Jaipur after the termination of services triggered widespread protests, with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal stating that the state government has agreed to provide a contractual job to the deceased’s wife.

The suicide triggered protests by nursing personnel, drawing sharp political reactions, and late-night negotiations between government officials and representatives of the agitating workers.

Kharwal, a resident of Lawan in Dausa district, allegedly died by suicide on Friday amid growing unrest over the termination of services of contractual nursing staff recruited through placement agencies at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College and affiliated hospitals.

Following the incident, hundreds of nursing staff gathered outside the emergency wing of SMS Hospital and staged a protest. Tensions escalated during the demonstration, with nursing associations alleging that police resorted to a lathi-charge after a scuffle broke out between protesters and security personnel.

As the protest continued outside the SMS Hospital mortuary late into Friday night, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal joined discussions with government representatives and the deceased's family. Speaking after the meeting, Beniwal said the talks were positive, and a consensus had been reached on several key demands. Among the major assurances was a contractual job for Deepak Kharwal's wife at a medical college.

"There was also a compensation discussion. The amount is yet to be finalised, but it will be settled broadly in line with existing norms," Beniwal said.

The RLP chief also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family from his party. Officials present during the talks included Medical Education Commissioner B.L. Goyal, SMS Medical College Principal Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, and senior police officers.

Beniwal said the tragedy had moved people across Rajasthan and pointed to systemic shortcomings that needed urgent attention. He also claimed that the government had agreed to fill vacant posts with contractual nursing staff, addressing one of the protesters' key concerns.

The incident quickly turned into a political flashpoint, with opposition leaders blaming the BJP government for failing to address the concerns of contractual employees.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Deepak's death could have been prevented had the government shown greater sensitivity towards contractual workers. "Had the government understood their pain and insecurity, this life could have been saved," Gehlot said.

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas described the death as a consequence of government policies and demanded an impartial probe, Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family, a government job for the deceased's wife, and employment security for contractual workers.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also criticised the government, saying the incident had once again exposed its "insensitive attitude" towards contractual employees. He urged authorities to address the family's demands with compassion and reconsider the grievances raised by nursing staff across the state.

Deepak Kharwal was among nearly 310 contractual workers whose services were discontinued. He had been working in the ICU of the Women's Hospital at Sanganeri Gate in Jaipur. He is survived by his wife, who is two months pregnant, and their three-and-a-half-year-old son.

Family members said Deepak was the sole earning member supporting the household. His death has intensified demands for job security and regularization of contractual healthcare workers, with nursing organizations warning of further protests if their concerns remain unresolved.