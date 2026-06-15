Rajasthan's Medical Mystery: Why are New Mothers Dying in Kota, Falling Critically Ill in Bikaner?

JAIPUR, JUNE 14 (IANS) It's been over a month since five women died in Rajasthan's Kota after undergoing surgical challenges during pregnancy. What killed these five women and what triggered recent cases of acute kidney injury, multi-organ failure, and even blindness among new mothers in another Rajasthan city, Bikaner, is now a million-dollar question. Weeks after two separate but strikingly similar healthcare crises rocked the state government hospitals, authorities are still searching for answers.

The questions have a mystery for investigators, doctors and policymakers alike. In Kota, five women died after undergoing surgical procedures, including caesarean deliveries, while in Bikaner, a growing number of women who recently gave birth are battling acute kidney injury (AKI), sepsis, organ failure and severe neurological complications.

The families of patients are demanding accountability, while expert committees continue to investigate. The most alarming aspect of the Bikaner crisis is the similarity in the complications being reported among women who had recently undergone delivery procedures.