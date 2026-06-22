Seven Killed in Ammonia Leak at Tiruvallur Seafood Unit, CM Vijay Announces Compensation

CHENNAI, June 21 (IANS) At least seven workers were killed and several others hospitalized after a suspected ammonia gas leak at a seafood export processing unit near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Sunday, officials said.

According to police and official sources, the leak occurred at a private seafood processing and export facility in Kannigaipair village in the district where a large number of migrant workers were employed. Many of them reside within the premises.

Around 120 workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were reportedly within the factory premises when the incident took place.

Authorities said the suspected ammonia leak originated from the unit’s refrigeration or processing system and quickly spread across parts of the facility. Workers exposed to the gas began experiencing severe breathing difficulties, dizziness and irritation. Some reportedly suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose, indicating the intensity of the exposure.

Panic gripped the premises as workers rushed out in search of safety, while others collapsed after inhaling the gas.

According to government figures, 64 workers, including 60 women and four men, were affected in the incident.

Emergency response teams, police personnel and local authorities reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The affected workers were initially shifted to nearby private hospitals for emergency treatment.

Police sources had earlier reported that one worker had died while undergoing treatment. However, as rescue and medical efforts continued, the death toll rose to at least seven.

Government sources said 15 workers are currently under intensive monitoring at a government hospital. Another 23 workers have been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital, while 24 others remain under observation at a private medical facility. Doctors treating the victims said many had suffered serious respiratory complications due to inhalation of the toxic gas and are closely monitoring their condition.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the seven deceased workers.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, he directed officials to provide assistance from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. He also ordered that the bodies of the deceased be transported to their native places at government expense for funeral arrangements.

He also directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for all those injured in the incident. He also instructed authorities to facilitate compensation and other benefits available under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme or the Employees’ Compensation Act.

The Chief Minister also ordered the constitution of a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the leak.

He instructed the panel to conduct an immediate inspection and submit a detailed report within 24 hours. The investigation is expected to examine safety protocols, maintenance procedures and possible lapses at the facility. Police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway. Officials are also assessing whether violations of industrial safety regulations contributed to the disaster.

In the wake of the tragedy, the government has ordered inspections of hazardous industries across Tamil Nadu to verify compliance with safety regulations. The incident has renewed concerns over workplace safety standards and the welfare of migrant workers employed in high-risk industries.