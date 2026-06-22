14 Killed as Fire Engulfs Coaching Centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj Area

NEW DELHI, JUNE 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a major fire at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, and announced ex gratia for the victims.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

“Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000,” he added.

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh also offered condolences to the kin of those who died in the incident.

"The incident of a fire breaking out at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. At the same time, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and cut short his Aligarh visit to return to Lucknow.

“The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly,” he said in a post on X.

At least 14 persons were killed in the fire that broke out in a three-storey building in the Purniya area of Aliganj on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said. All the deceased were aged between 20 and 24.

The blaze erupted in a coaching centre operating in the building, quickly filling the premises with thick smoke and triggering panic among students and others present.

In a desperate attempt to escape, some individuals jumped from the upper floors and the terrace, sustaining serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses said smoke was first seen billowing out of the building in the afternoon, and within a short span, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the structure.

With exit routes blocked by flames and smoke, panic-stricken students rushed to windows and the rooftop. Some jumped to the ground to save their lives.

Fire brigade, police and administrative teams rushed to the spot. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner, were present and supervised rescue and relief operations.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach those trapped inside. With the help of local residents, evacuation is being carried out through the rooftop of a nearby building. Firefighters are also attempting to breach the walls of the coaching centre to access those trapped.

Officials said several injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.