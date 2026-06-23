NMC to Phase Out PG Diploma Medical Courses after 2026-27

NEW DELHI, June 22 (IANS) In a move to standardise post-graduate medical education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to phase out post-graduate diploma medical courses from next year, an official said on Monday.

The NMC’s decision implies that there will be no admissions to PG diploma courses after the 2026-27 session, and this batch would be the last to complete the course.

The NMC said that the diploma medical courses will be phased out across the country and replaced with post-graduate broad-speciality degree programmes such as MD and MS.

The decision to scrap the diploma was announced through a notification. The notification said that the 2026-27 academic session will be the last year in which students can be admitted to post-graduate diploma courses.

From the 2027-28 academic year onwards, no fresh admissions will be allowed to PG diploma programmes, and these courses will cease to function, it said.

The decision on phasing out medical diplomas aligns with the NMC’s push to standardise post-graduate medical education and provide broader career qualifications for medical professionals, said an official.

As part of the phase out, medical colleges have been instructed to convert existing diploma seats into MD/MS courses.

The commission also said the decision would help institutions make better use of their existing infrastructure and faculty resources.

The NMC noted that several medical colleges currently run both diploma and degree programmes in the same speciality, while some institutions offer only diploma courses.

According to the Commission, many of these colleges already possess the infrastructure, clinical material, faculty and other resources required to upgrade diploma seats into MD/MS seats.

The NMC has directed medical colleges running PG diploma programmes to start the formalities for converting those seats into corresponding Master of Surgery (MS) or Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats.

The June 22 circular of the NMC said, “All Post-Graduate Diploma courses shall be phased out and converted to Post-Graduate Broad Speciality Degree courses (MD/MS.”