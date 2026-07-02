MP: Probe links Toddler's Vision loss to Malnutrition, Vitamin A Deficiency; Negligence Inquiry on

Sagar/Bhopal, July 1 (IANS) A preliminary inquiry into the alleged loss of vision of a 19-month-old child on Wednesday after treatment at the Banda Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has found that the child was suffering from malnutrition and severe Vitamin A deficiency, which led to corneal ulcers.

The report ruled out allegations that the child's blindness was caused by the alleged administration of normal saline nasal drops.

Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Devesh Pateriya, told IANS that the child is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors have planned a corneal transplant.

"The child was malnourished and had developed corneal ulcers due to Vitamin A deficiency. The batch of nasal drops alleged to have been used was not available in the hospital's stock. Doctors have also clarified that normal saline nasal drops cannot cause loss of vision," Pateriya said.

He added that the investigation is continuing to determine how the child came to receive the nasal drops.

"The government will provide all possible assistance for the child's treatment," he said.

The case came to light after the child's father, Indraj Vishwakarma, alleged that nasal drops were mistakenly dispensed instead of eye drops when he took his 19-month-old son Vinay to Banda Civil Hospital on May 29.

The child had been brought to the hospital with complaints of cold and redness in the eyes.

The family alleged that the child complained of severe burning after the drops were administered and later lost his vision.

As the child's condition deteriorated, he was referred to the district hospital in Sagar and later shifted to AIIMS Bhopal for specialised treatment.

Following the family's complaint, the Health Department constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

The panel conducted a two-day inquiry before submitting its preliminary findings.

The committee concluded that the child's eye condition was caused by malnutrition, severe Vitamin A deficiency and the resulting corneal ulcers.

It also said that normal saline nasal drops could at most cause temporary irritation and not blindness.

However, the committee said the circumstances under which the child allegedly received the nasal drops are still being examined.

Police are also investigating the complaint lodged by the family.

Officials said appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is established during the ongoing probe.