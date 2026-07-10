NCW Forms Panel to Review Laws Governing IVF Clinics

NEW DELHI, JULY 9 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a committee, led by the former Delhi High Court Judge Asha Menon, to review the regulatory framework and laws governing IVF clinics and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centres, an official said on Thursday.
The NCW said that the committee will propose Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and best practices for ART clinics and IVF Centres to promote ethical treatment practices, standardised clinical protocol and greater transparency across the sector.
The multidisciplinary composition of the committee is intended to ensure a comprehensive examination of legal, ethical, medical and administrative issues associated with assisted reproductive technologies amid growing concerns over irregularities, the NCW said in a statement.
The panel brings together experts from judiciary, medicine, forensic science, law enforcement, gynaecology, public policy and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The committee will review the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the relevant Amendment Rules notified in 2026, an NCW statement said.
It will examine existing safeguards relating to consent, privacy and biological traceability, identify regulatory and procedural gaps that may enable exploitation or fraudulent practices and recommend reforms to strengthen institutional accountability, it added.
The recommendations of the committee are expected to guide future legal; policy and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening governance of the ART ecosystem while ensuring that women seeking fertility treatment are protected by the robust safeguards at every stage of the process.
The NCW reiterated that reproductive healthcare must be guided by the principles of dignity, informed choice, transparency and accountability and that every woman accessing assisted reproductive services must be assured of safety, ethical treatment and protection of her rights.
While registration under the National ART and Surrogacy Registry is mandatory for all RT Clinics and Gamete Banks, the commission has said that regulatory compliance alone has not been sufficient to prevent unethical practices.
The emergence of medical tourism in the fertility sector has also raised concerns about the possible circumvention of India's legal safeguards, including those aimed at preventing sex selection, the statement said.
The absence of uniform treatment protocols across states has further highlighted the need for stronger oversight to protect women from unnecessary procedures, inconsistent standards of care and financial exploitation, it added.
--IANS
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