Mini Ratna PSU HLL Bets on Sustainable Menstrual Hygiene Market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, JULY 17 (IANS) Tapping into the growing demand for sustainable consumer products, HLL Lifecare Ltd, the Central government's Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has entered the eco-friendly menstrual hygiene segment with the launch of Happy Days Earth, a 100 per cent compostable sanitary napkin.

The launch positions the public sector enterprise at the forefront of India's emerging sustainable hygiene market, with the product becoming among the first sanitary napkins in the country to simultaneously meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality specifications and the compostability requirements prescribed under IS/ISO 17088.

The move comes at a time when manufacturers across sectors are under increasing pressure to reduce plastic waste and adopt environmentally responsible alternatives.

Conventional sanitary napkins, made largely from polyethylene, polypropylene and Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), can remain in landfills for centuries, contributing significantly to plastic pollution and the growing problem of microplastics.

HLL said Happy Days–Earth addresses this challenge without compromising on performance.

Independent studies demonstrated over 91 per cent biodegradation within 156 days, while the product also met physical disintegration standards during composting.

Unlike conventional sanitary napkins, it decomposes into natural end products such as water, carbon dioxide, biomass and organic matter without leaving behind harmful residues or microplastics.

The sanitary napkin features a cellulose-based biodegradable absorbent core, plant-derived fibres for the top sheet, and compostable leak-proof layers and packaging.

Importantly, it achieves high absorbency without using Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP), the synthetic material widely used in conventional sanitary napkins.

Testing under BIS IS 5405:2025 recorded an absorbency of 35 ml, comfortably exceeding the prescribed minimum standard of 30 ml.

The launch is expected to strengthen HLL's portfolio in women's healthcare, where it already markets contraceptive pills, intrauterine devices, emergency contraceptives, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other wellness products.

HLL officials said the new product reflects the PSU's strategy of combining public health with environmental sustainability.