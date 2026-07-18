Raj Woman Dies After Childbirth; Family Alleges Doctors, Nurses Slept Through Emergency

JAIPUR, JULY 17 (IANS) A 23-year-old woman died after her condition deteriorated following childbirth at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rajasthan's Banswara district. Her family has accused the on-duty doctors and nursing staff of gross negligence, alleging they failed to respond despite repeated pleas for help as the woman struggled through the night.

The woman was referred to the district hospital only after her condition became critical. She died while being shifted to MG Hospital, Banswara, according to her family.

The incident occurred at Gangadtalai Community Health Centre in the Anandpuri police station area after the woman delivered her first child late Thursday night.

According to family members, Sarla (23), wife of Ramesh and a resident of Tejpura village, was admitted to the CHC around 6 p.m. on Thursday after experiencing labour pains.

She delivered her child around midnight, but a few hours later, her blood pressure reportedly dropped sharply, and her health began deteriorating.

Sarla's brother-in-law, Vinesh Kumar Maida, alleged that when her condition worsened, he repeatedly tried to alert the nursing staff on duty, but they were asleep.

The family claimed that despite several attempts to wake them, no immediate medical assistance was provided, forcing Sarla to endure severe pain without timely treatment.

According to the family, Sarla's blood pressure continued to fall, and by around 6 a.m., her condition had become critical. Only then was she referred to MG Hospital, Banswara.

The family alleges that had she received prompt treatment or been referred earlier, her life could have been saved.

Sarla was being transported to MG Hospital in an ambulance when she reportedly died en route. Doctors at the district hospital examined her on arrival and declared her dead.

The deceased's father-in-law, Prabhu, and brother-in-law, Dinesh Kumar Maida, have demanded strict action against the doctors and nursing staff posted at the health centre.

They have alleged serious negligence in handling the medical emergency and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The health department is yet to issue an official statement on the family's allegations.