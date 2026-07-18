Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj Lash Out at Government for 'Forcefully' Removing Sonam Wangchuk from Protest Site

He said, “Have you ever seen such cowardice? They forcefully took away Sonam ji. What they are doing to this country, this is... Breaks my heart, it breaks my heart. My countrymen, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, when will you wake up? I don't know what to say, I don't know what to think, I don't know what to... I just wish I was there to help in some way. My brain is bursting with anger right now (sic)”.