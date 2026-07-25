Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Quits, President Accepts His Resignation

NEW DELHI, JULY 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu quit the Union Council of Ministers and President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation on Friday, an official said.
An official communique issued by the President’s Secretariat said, “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.”
Bittu's Rajya Sabha tenure from Rajasthan concluded on June 21. Although he was not renominated, he continued to serve as a Union Minister under a constitutional provision that allows a non-member to hold a ministerial berth for a maximum of six months.
Article 75 (5) says that a Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of either House of Parliament shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister.
BJP sources said that after leaving the Union Council of Ministers, Bittu is expected to focus on the upcoming political activities and Assembly elections in Punjab, and his exit is aimed at strengthening the party’s bid to come to power in the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled state.
Fifty-year-old Bittu joined the BJP in 2024 after parting ways with the Congress. He is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections.
Recently, Bittu had criticised the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film 'Satluj', calling it an attempt to trigger a controversy.
He said his objections were not directed against any religion, but against terrorism, violence and bloodshed.
He said Sikhism also "stands for peace, courage, sacrifice and service to humanity".
Bittu highlighted the contributions of members of the Sikh community in diverse fields, including the judiciary, the armed forces, public administration, business, sports, literature and science.
He cited examples of distinguished Sikh personalities who have served the nation and achieved global recognition, stating that these contributions represent the true values of Sikhism.
[KS]
--IANS
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