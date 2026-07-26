Day After Pradhan's Resignation: Shiv Sena, MNS Hold 'Victory March' in Mumbai

MUMBAI, JULY 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray held a 'victory march' at Vasant Desai Chowk near Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister following weeks of nationwide students' agitation over exam irregularities.
Several NCP(SP) leaders also took part in the procession.
Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Arvind Sawant hit out at the NDA, saying, "There are two words in English that apply here -- one is hatred, and the other is arrogance. Both describe them. They created an atmosphere of hatred in the country, and that has now been shattered."
Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Anil Desai said that the movement launched by students and the younger generation was "never just about seeking the resignation of a minister".
"They highlighted the serious flaws in the education system and the need for reforms. These issues have persisted for a long time, and their impact is far-reaching. If the education system is weak, it contributes to problems like unemployment," he told IANS.
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said: "Gen Zs have taught the nation that you should not be afraid of the government, and that is the key takeaway from this agitation."
NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who also took part in the procession, said: "Earlier, people were not united. But the injustice faced by students brought them and young people together. Youth from rural areas as well as cities came together, and their success has shown that if we stand united, we can win. This has sent a very important message to the people. It is an important lesson in protecting democracy and the Constitution."
A youngster who had come to participate in the march said: "The students had been protesting for a long time because they felt the (examination) process was unfair. Now that the issue has reached its conclusion and they have achieved success, we have come here to celebrate."
Another youth added that the movement showed that the government could be held "accountable" when citizens are not satisfied.
"The government was not answering questions...this movement has taught that people will hold the government accountable. We will continue to raise questions on every issue," he told IANS.
Meanwhile, NCP(SP) leader Fahad Ahmad criticised the police action against protesters during the students' agitation in Mumbai.
"It is very unfortunate how the police treated the students. We will meet the Police Commissioner tomorrow over this issue. The officer who allegedly threatened to plant cocaine has been suspended. But the policeman who allegedly touched a female student's chest in Dadar should also be suspended, and all the cases registered against the students should be withdrawn," he told IANS.
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