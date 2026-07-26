Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Rich Tribute to Brave Soldiers, Martyrs On Kargil Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI, JULY 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India’s brave soldiers and martyrs of Kargil on Vijay Diwas. In the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, he said there is no need to consult the calendar as July 26 stands as a day of profound national pride -- Kargil Vijay Diwas.
On this occasion, the country remembers the extraordinary courage and unyielding spirit of its soldiers who fought in the high-altitude conflict of 1999.
He further said the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces confronted every possible adversity: the towering, icy peaks of the Himalayas, extreme weather conditions that tested human endurance, and a determined enemy holding strategic heights. Yet their resolve proved greater than any challenge.
Through sheer grit, determination and sacrifice, they reclaimed the territory and defended the motherland, the PM said, adding that their actions continue to inspire generations.
PM Modi further said that today the nation bows in respect to all the gallant martyrs and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.
India does not merely remember its heroes; it actively shares their stories of valour with the younger generation so that the spirit of sacrifice remains alive, he said.
Paying deep respect to the valour of soldiers, PM Modi said that in keeping with this spirit, a special ‘Shaurya Vijay Yatra’ -- a motorcycle rally symbolising valour and victory -- was organised this year. The journey began at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 14 and culminated at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, tracing the path of courage and remembrance.
The observance, PM Modi said, also highlights India’s growing strength in the defence sector.
Whether in indigenous defence production, expanding defence exports, or strategic partnerships with friendly nations, the country continues to scale new heights.
Earlier this month, a significant agreement on the Astra missile was signed with Indonesia, underscoring rising global confidence in India’s defence technology and equipment.
"On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, the call is clear: pay heartfelt tribute to the immortal martyrs and renew the collective resolve to build a secure, capable and self-reliant India. The sacrifices of those who fought in the harsh terrain of Kargil remind every citizen of the price of freedom and the duty to strengthen the nation," PM Modi said.
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