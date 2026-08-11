AIIMS Rajkot Performs First Corneal Transplant, Saves Eye of 65-Year-Old Woman

RAJKOT, AUG 10 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot has performed its first corneal transplant surgery, providing emergency treatment to a 65-year-old woman from Kodinar in Gir Somnath district whose severe corneal infection had failed to respond to medical treatment.

The successful keratoplasty marks the commencement of specialised corneal transplantation services at the institute.

The patient had been suffering from infective keratitis for two months and, despite intensive medical treatment, the infection continued to worsen and caused significant damage to her cornea.

Given the severity of the infection, doctors decided to perform an emergency therapeutic corneal transplant.

The procedure aimed to eliminate the infection, preserve the structural integrity of the eye, and maximise the chances of saving the patient's vision in the future.

The complex surgery was performed by cornea specialists Dr Mamta Singh and Dr Kedar Nemiwant from the Department of Ophthalmology, with support from Dr Savita, Dr Vishruti Trivedi, Dr Manish, Dr Amit and Dr Shivam.

Rajkot Civil Hospital provided the donor cornea required for the transplant. The Department of Ophthalmology at AIIMS Rajkot expressed gratitude to Dr Kamal Dodiya and his team at the civil hospital for promptly arranging the donor cornea, which allowed the emergency procedure to be carried out.

With the beginning of corneal transplantation services, AIIMS Rajkot will now provide specialised treatment for patients suffering from severe corneal diseases.

The ophthalmology department said, "It would also focus on promoting awareness about eye donation alongside expanding advanced eye-care services".

The launch is expected to provide patients from Saurashtra and neighbouring regions access to corneal transplantation services closer to home, reducing the need to travel farther for specialised treatment.

AIIMS Rajkot is headed by Executive Director Dr L. N. Dorairajan, with Colonel Ankur Pratap Singh serving as Deputy Director.

"The introduction of corneal transplantation was part of its continuing expansion of advanced healthcare facilities and ophthalmic services," officials added.