Punjab and Haryana HC Stays Appointment of 454 Pharmacists

Participating in the discussion on the censure motion in the House over repeated paper leaks across the country and atrocities against protesting students, Bains said Punjab had emerged as India’s number one state in school education. On how the racket operated in the university, he said this was not a paper leak but a technology‑driven cheating operation busted by Punjab Police. He alleged that for years the Haryana government looked away while the syndicate destroyed the future of thousands of students.