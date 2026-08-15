India's 80th Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM Modi Urges Youth to Join Census Exercise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged young people to actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise and help provide accurate family information digitally to ensure the process is conducted without errors.
PM Modi said India needs the active involvement of its youth and called on them to take the lead and devote time to the Census process. He also appealed to citizens across the country to contribute to the collective effort of building a developed India by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the rapid pace of railway electrification under his administration, saying 70% of India’s rail network was electrified in 10 years, compared with just 30% in the preceding 90 years.
Continuing his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said railway electrification began in 1925, but only 30% of the network had been electrified over the following nine decades.
He said the country achieved 100% railway electrification within a decade, describing the pace as a major achievement. Modi also said the shift to electric trains has reduced dependence on imported diesel while contributing to environmental protection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s global influence and standing have strengthened across several fronts, with the country increasingly being recognized as a widely accepted and respected nation.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said India’s stable political mandate, stable government, vibrant democracy, strong judiciary and Constitution have played an important role in strengthening its position on the global stage.
He said the world has begun to recognize these inherent strengths of India. PM Modi also highlighted the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and trade partnerships that India has finalized with several countries since 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India should aim to participate in every sporting event at the 2036 Olympics. He announced that a nationwide talent hunt will be launched to identify children with sporting potential and provide them with the best training, resources and support to prepare for the Games.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics.
Reflecting upon the role of the nation's daughters and sisters in its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, was introduced in the Parliament this year to grant women 33% reservation in the legislative, but unfortunately couldn't be passed because of political ploys.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 33% reservation for women is the “call of the hour” and appealed to all political parties to support the move. The Prime Minister further urged political parties to work together to ensure reservations for women in state assemblies and Parliament, and called for greater respect for women’s power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, outlined seven key areas that he said would drive India’s development, describing them as “Shakti ki Sapt Dhara”.
The seven focus areas are manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati-Shakti, Raksha Shakti, the green and blue economy, and India’s soft power.
PM Modi said India’s manufacturing sector must prioritize competitive costs, quality and scale to meet global standards. He also called for turning Indian agricultural and food-processing products into global brands while emphasising the importance of digital and communication technologies.
Highlighting Gati-Shakti, he stressed the need for fast and seamless connectivity. Under Raksha Shakti, he pointed to the development of next-generation defense technologies, including drones and supersonic technology. He also highlighted India’s significant potential in the green and blue economy.
On India’s soft power, PM Modi highlighted Yoga, Ayurveda, holistic health, creative resources and tourism as key areas of strength.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is advancing by relying on its own capabilities and emphasized the government’s continued support for farmers in the face of global challenges.
Modi said a sack of urea costs around Rs 3,000 in the international market, while Indian farmers receive it at Rs 300 per sack. He further said that although the global price of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) has risen to Rs 5,000, the fertilizer is still being made available to Indian farmers at Rs 1,350.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting ambitious goals to further strengthen India’s presence in the global economy.
PM Modi said India should aim to have at least 50 companies among the Fortune 500 over the next decade. He also set targets for an Indian bank to rank among the world’s top five banks and for at least one Indian pharmaceutical company to become one of the five largest pharmaceutical companies globally.
During his independence day address at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free online coaching for young who are targeting to crack competitive and other exams. Additionally, the PM announced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) training scheme, that aims to prove training to 1 crore youth in one year.
Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi says, "Energy security is the demand of the time. We are moving forward with the aim of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047. We aim to start five new nuclear reactors in this decade."
"It is our conviction that India must not be dependent on other countries. We must become self reliant. We have to strengthen our capabilities and protect our national interests. That is why, with the resolve of an #AtmanirbharBharat, we are moving forward. Every Indian is connected with the Make-in-India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local movements," the Prime Minister said.
Commenting upon the remarkable achievement of the Indian economy these past 12 years, PM Modi stated that the nation, one counted among the "fragile five," has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
"We were once counted among the “Fragile Five”. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. After Independence, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace we aspired to achieve. Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence. And now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians," the PM stated.
During his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister urged all the citizens to "dream big" and and "pledge big," as India moves towards its vision of becoming a developed nation.
PM Modi continued that a nation becomes "great" and achieves its goals only when it moves forward on the strength of its dreams, resolve and capabilities.
Urging the citizens to "dream big" instead of pursuing small dreams, the Prime Minister emphasized that bigger dreams expand people's thinking and broaden their vision. He also called for stronger resolve, saying that a firm determination helps a nation find its way and shine through by overcoming difficulties and disasters.
The Prime Minister commenced his speech by conveying his wishes to all on this Independence Day. PM Modi also recalled the sacrificed of all those who came before us.
"Today, every heartbeat is echoing with Vande Mataram; today, there is 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. My best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. The nation today remembers those great sons who sacrificed for independence, carrying only one aim, freedom, and dedicating their lives to it. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Pujya Bapu and every other freedom fighter," the Prime Minister said.
On the occasion of the nation's 80th independence Day, Prime Narendra Modi Narendra Modi on August 15, 2026, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort.
The unfurling of the national Tricolor flag was followed by 21-gun salute, and a ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter also took place as part of the Independence Day celebrations.