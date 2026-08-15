PM Modi Unveils 'Sapta Dhara' Vision, Says it Will Drive India's Next Growth Phase

"Alongside this, the power and potential of our youth will be fully harnessed and integrated into nation-building. In the coming days, when I speak of Sapta Dhara, the very first stream of power is: Manufacturing Power. My dear fellow citizens, we need to significantly propel our manufacturing sector forward. Along with expanding production, we must manufacture both micro-components and large finished products. The entire value chain must belong to us, and we must carry it forward," he said.