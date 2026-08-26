Flash Floods: Sadhguru Oversees Rescue Ops as 77 Go Missing from China-Nepal Border

KATHMANDU, AUG 26 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic flash floods in Nepal, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday said that he is personally present to oversee rescue operations in the Gyirong area in Tibet as 77 pilgrims from his 'Isha Foundation', who were on their way back from the Kailash Mansarovar, remain missing.
The spiritual leader said that those missing were at the immigration centre when the tragedy struck.
Taking to X, Sadhguru said: "A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded."
"All of us, including the volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue," he said while adding that there has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of those who were at the immigration office.
He stated: "We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved."
Further, the spiritual leader mentioned that of the 21 groups who were part of their sojourn, "495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal, and 77 people were at the immigration center, and three volunteers in Timure, Nepal".
In a message to the family members of those affected, Sadhguru said: "To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time."
"I am personally in the region to ensure the best can be done in the given circumstances," he added.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah and offered condolences on the loss of lives due to the flash floods in the Himalayan nation. PM Modi also expressed India's readiness to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal.
Several people are feared dead, and hundreds remain missing following the massive flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River that hit Nepal's Rasuwa on Wednesday.
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