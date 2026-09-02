Retd Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra of Operation Sindoor Fame to be First CEO of Ram Temple

RETIRED AIR MARSHAL JEETENDRA MISHRA is set to become the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, people familiar with the Trust’s decision said on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The former officer held several commanding positions in the Indian Air Force and was the chief of its Western Command during Operation Sindoor.

The decision to finalise Air Marshal (Retd)’s name for the top post was taken during the deliberations at the high-profile meeting comprising Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, newly appointed treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and others.

The appointment of Ram Temple’s first CEO brings the curtain down on screening of month-long process to screen more than 5,000 applications for the top post.

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra will take charge of the post, as the temple has been marred by controversy over alleged siphoning off of donations.

The process for appointing the CEO began on July 6. A total of 5,585 applications were screened by the selection committee. A total of 111 candidates were selected for online interviews, while 16 candidates were called to Ayodhya for face-to-face interviews.

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed three new members to the Trust on Wednesday, one of whom is a relative of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal.

Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Nirmala Yadav were appointed as new members of the Trust.

The appointment of the temple CEO comes in the wake of raging controversy over embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as General Secretary.

The Trust has maintained that the CEO will function independently, without any government interference and will report to its General Secretary. The temple’s top official is expected to formulate long-term plans for temple and donations management.

[VP]