MPSC Aspirant's Death by Suicide in Pune Amid Paper Leak Row Sparks Outrage

A youth preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination allegedly died by suicide in Pune, due to recurring incidents of paper leak and financial distress. The deceased has been identified as Prathamesh Deshmukh. Police suspect that severe financial difficulties, including an unpaid debt of Rs 2.5 lakh, led him to take this extreme step.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among exam aspirants in the state. Pune, widely regarded as the educational hub of Maharashtra, has recently come under intense scrutiny over repeated paper leak scandals, including connections to NEET, CET, and the latest drug inspector examination leaks.

In the wake of the incident, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke launched a scathing attack on the state government. Demanding the immediate resignation of the MPSC Chairman and Secretary, Sapkal accused the state government of evading responsibility.

"The government is acting deaf and blind. A student from Dharashiv ended his life—this is a victim of government apathy," Sapkal said.

"If the Chairman does not resign, it implies that he is a close ally of the Chief Minister and was appointed specifically to facilitate paper leaks," he added.

Expressing grief over Prathamesh's demise, CJP chief Abhijit Dipke appealed to competitive exam aspirants across the state to refrain from taking extreme measures. Highlighting the plight of rural students who migrate to Pune for exam preparation, Dipke stated that while the government may not value their lives, their families depend on them.

Deshmukh's suicide comes after the MPSC aspirants held protests in Pune on Monday and in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday demanding the resignation of MPSC Chairman and concerned officials for paper leaks.

Highlighting recent revelations surrounding the MPSC Excise (Departmental) Examination, the protestors alleged direct institutional complicity in administrative malpractices, pointing to reports implicating a high-ranking joint secretary-level officer in leaking exam marking patterns. They demanded an immediate removal and replacement of the current MPSC Chairman and Secretary and press for their replacement with officers of unblemished integrity, comprehensive criminal investigations and strict legal proceedings against all officials and middlemen implicated in scam allegations and pattern leaks and complete structural reform and cleansing of the MPSC examination and recruitment frameworks.

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been actively supporting the MPSC aspirants' demand said, "It is deeply shocking that while students dedicate 20 hours a day to rigorous preparation, officials within the commission are allegedly selling exam materials. This injustice against hardworking candidates will not be tolerated. This march is not political; it is a fight for the future of our youth."

Dismissing allegations that opposition parties are politicising the issue, Rohit Pawar emphasised that the protest represents genuine public outrage.

"Are the demands of students seeking fair opportunities political? These candidates have assembled on their own accord to protect their rights. People paying 50 to 60 lakh rupees to secure posts through corruption will not be accepted by these students or by the state of Maharashtra," he asked.

[VP]