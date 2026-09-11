BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, scheduled for September 12–13, 2026 IANS

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Hopes For “Meaningful Discussion On Various Issues” Ahead of Summit The September 12–13 summit at Bharat Mandapam will feature leaders’ meetings, exhibitions and outreach sessions.











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