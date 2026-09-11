BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Hopes For “Meaningful Discussion On Various Issues” Ahead of Summit

Delhi is witnessing heightened security as the 18th BRICS Summit is set to commence at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 12, 2026. More than 15,000 Delhi Police officials, 200 paramilitary personnel, and over 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the political summit.
Although there will be no shutdown across the city, commuters may face temporary stoppages, route diversions, and restrictions along roads used by VVIP convoys. Over 35 roads, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath and Shanti Path, are expected to be affected.
Metro services, buses, autos and cabs will continue to operate as usual, but movement and access may be regulated in certain restricted zones. Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys beforehand and follow only official updates, while dismissing false social media claims about a complete 'Delhi bandh.'