Bharat Mandapam BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi
BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, scheduled for September 12–13, 2026IANS

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Hopes For “Meaningful Discussion On Various Issues” Ahead of Summit

The September 12–13 summit at Bharat Mandapam will feature leaders’ meetings, exhibitions and outreach sessions.

Major Events

See Full Schedule for BRICS Summit 2026 HERE

PM Modi Hopes For “Meaningful Discussion On Various Issues” Ahead Of BRICS  Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post ahead of BRICS Summit 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post ahead of BRICS Summit 2026X/narendramodi

In a X statement posted on Friday, September 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the upcoming BRICS Summit would witness constructive and meaningful discussions aimed at advancing the state of the world.

Ahead of the summit, Modi said that one should build associations and work together with virtuous people, while keeping away from those who follow an unrighteous path.

“In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that the summit will feature positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for the welfare of the world," the Prime Minister stated.

He further said, “One should engage in debate and friendship only with the virtuous, and nothing whatsoever with the unvirtuous.”

See Full Schedule for BRICS Summit 2026 HERE

The BRICS Summit 2026 is a two-day political affair scheduled for September 12-13, 2026. Ahead of the event, world leaders and other dignitaries are starting to arrive in the national capital territory of Delhi. With the theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,” the BRICS Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam. Here’s a brief overview of what will happen during the two days:

Day 1: Saturday, September 12, 2026

2 pm: Arrival of BRICS leaders

2.35 pm: Closed session on multilateralism

4.25 pm: Bharat Innovates Exhibition

5.05 pm: BRICS Family photo

5.10 pm: Joint tree plantation

7.30 pm: Gala dinner hosted by BRICS Chairman Prime Minister Modi

Day 2: Sunday, September 13, 2026

9.55 am: Arrival of partner country and outreach leaders

10.35 am: BRICS Family photo

10.50 am: Open session on inclusive global growth

President Putin Arrives in India For Three-Day Visit, To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi

President Putin Arrives in India For BRICS Summit 2026 To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi
Putin arrives in Delhi for BRICS Summit, set to hold talks with PM Modi todayIANS

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India early Friday morning on September 11, 2026. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs K V Singh. 

Putin’s three-day visit to India will include his participation in the BRICS Summit 2026 and conducting a series of bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon. The two leaders are expected to indulge in dialogues relating to trade, investment, defense, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, and people-to-people ties.

Delhi Sees Heightened Security Measures as World Leaders Arrive

Delhi is witnessing heightened security as the 18th BRICS Summit is set to commence at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 12, 2026. More than 15,000 Delhi Police officials, 200 paramilitary personnel, and over 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the political summit.

Although there will be no shutdown across the city, commuters may face temporary stoppages, route diversions, and restrictions along roads used by VVIP convoys. Over 35 roads, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath and Shanti Path, are expected to be affected.

Metro services, buses, autos and cabs will continue to operate as usual, but movement and access may be regulated in certain restricted zones. Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys beforehand and follow only official updates, while dismissing false social media claims about a complete 'Delhi bandh.'

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