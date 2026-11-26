On November 26, 2008, multiple attacks were carried out across Mumbai by ten members of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulting in widespread death and destruction.Nicholas (Nichalp), CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Terrorist Ajmal Kasab was executed on November 21, 2012 at the age of 25. [X/ Credit: Sebastian D'Souza, Mumbai Mirror]
Taj Hotel was one of the targets of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.[X]
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata pledged to support the victims in the aftermath of the deadly Mumbai terrorist attacks on November 26, 2008.[X]
Hemant Karkare, one of the police officers who died on the spot during the Mumbai attacks, was the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).Nicholas (Nichalp), CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons