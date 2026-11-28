Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference at 5 PM at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on November 28, 2026. The briefing follows a meeting of the INDIA bloc at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. At the meeting with Kharge, the parties discussed a joint strategy against the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill and the constitutional amendment linked to women's reservation.
The meeting was attended by several Opposition leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, Kapil Sibal, Manoj Jha and others. The Delimitation Bill is a proposed legislation by the government that seeks to determine the number of seats allocated to different states based on population data.