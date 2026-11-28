Rahul Gandhi argued that the delimitation controversy is not merely about the allocation or freezing of seats among states. He alleged that increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 would give the BJP leadership, along with Gyanesh Kumar and corporate figures such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, greater control over redrawing constituency boundaries. He claimed this could be used to weaken democracy, manipulate electoral representation and undermine people's voting power.

Gandhi further accused the BJP of pushing India towards dictatorship, stating, "BJP is pushing India into a dictatorship."