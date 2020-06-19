Friday, June 19, 2020
Home Education National Reading Day: Indian Authors One Must Read
Education

National Reading Day: Indian Authors One Must Read

This quarantine, bring an end to boredom via reading

Indian Authors to read
Have a look at few Indian Authors to read this quarantine. Pixabay

By Alisha

With boredom at its peak this quarantine, here are some book recommendations of Indian Authors you must not miss. Critically acclaimed these Indian Authors are no less of a buzz than any other in the world. We have rounded up five to get your journey started. 

Ruskin Bond 

The blue-eyed lone fox is still a favorite amongst many children. He weaves his narrative with grace and humor. Some of his works like, ‘A book on Simple Living’ might leave many philosophical readers at awe. This Indian Author can never fail to make you feel at solace with his writings. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. 

Recommended Book: The room on the roof, trees still grow in Dehra     

Arundhati Roy

Known for her strong Political stance, this Indian Author has won the hearts of many by her fiction. Her fictional books are poetry like and often reject social norms and taboos and unroots the prejudices prevailing in the society. Her debut book won her the Man Booker prize for fiction in 1987 and there was nothing to look behind, she just went on to claim heights either with her political advocacy or her fiction books.    

Indian Authors to read
Indian Authors to read this quarantine. Pixabay

Recommended Book: God of Small Things, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness   

Amish

Amish Tripathi’s larger than life storytelling with Indian mythological symbolism has drawn attention towards this Indian Author. Described as India’s Tolkien by the BBC, Amish has made an international name by his genius work. This fastest-selling Indian Author has been appointed as a diplomat and currently also plays the role of the director of The Nehru Center in London.     

Recommended Book: The Shiva Trilogy

Amitav Ghosh

This Indian author is known for his complex story plots and narrative style. He inquests about the Indian national and personal identity through his novels. The winner of many awards, his work has been translated to more than 30 languages, he has also been in juries of the Locarno and Venice film festivals.    

Recommended Book: Circle of Reasons, The Glass Palace

Salman Rushdie 

You probably have already heard of this Indian Author, juggling between India and Britain Salman Rushdie is one of the most Critically Acclaimed Authors of our times. His second novel won the booker prize in 1981 and since then has won the best book of all times on two separate occasions. He is a master in magical realism and satire.

Recommended Books: The Satanic Verses, Midnight’s children 

 

