IPL's title sponsorship is currently held by the Tata Group.
IPL teams are more valuable than their global football counterparts
Revenue CAGRs of Manchester United (MANU). (IANS)
Revenue CAGRs of Manchester United (MANU), Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund have been at 1.1 percent, 4.7 percent, and 4.0 percent, in the past seven years, with a TTM price-to-sales of 2.4x, 1.7x, and 1.1x, respectively. Conversely, IPL teams' revenue CAGR has been more than 10 percent in the past seven years, commanding a much higher valuation than football counterparts, mainly due to higher revenue growth and stellar viewership, Elara Securities said in a report.

IPL's title sponsorship is currently held by the Tata Group and has posted a 19.3 percent CAGR in the past 15 years to reach Rs 5.62 bn per year. Historically, IPL sponsors have been companies from different verticals, bidding for the much-coveted sporting league. Right from traditional companies (DLF, Pepsi), modern-day smartphone (Vivo) players, and gaming fantasy companies (Dream 11) to large Indian conglomerates (TATA group), the IPL Title has had a varied sponsorship run. IPL's muscle in the Indian sports ecosystem and its ability to generate viewership/revenues are peerless, the report said.

Mumbai Indians (IANS)

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad posted revenue CAGRs within 11-14 percent in the past seven years, much higher than global peers. Such revenues should grow further due to value increment in media rights. As per an analysis of revenue/operating expense break-down of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, media rights revenue comprises a huge chunk of overall revenues and 40 percent of the operating expenses emanate from team players/staff remuneration. (AA/IANS)

