Understanding OCI & DUAL CITIZENSHIP

India today stands at a pivotal point in global geopolitics. As the anchor of the Global South, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, and a strategic counterbalance in the Indo-Pacific, India’s governance framework must evolve to fully leverage its most powerful asset — its 32-million-strong global diaspora.

Yet, while most leading nations capitalise on dual citizenship as an instrument of economic expansion, knowledge exchange, and global influence, India still restricts its people to a single nationality model dating back to the mid-20th century.

Understanding the difference between OCI and Dual Citizenship is essential to shaping a modern citizenship policy aligned with India’s geopolitical rise.

In the 21st century, where India occupies a decisive position at the epicentre of global geopolitics, particularly in the southern strategic corridor, the nation must shift from restrictive legacy models to a progressive citizenship framework that reflects its global aspirations.