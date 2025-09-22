H-1B Debacle and the Relevance of Dual Citizenship for Indians

In 1965, doors were opened for Asians to migrate to the USA. Later, in the 1990s, the US Congress enacted the H-1B visa law to facilitate the hiring of highly educated foreign professionals to work in specialty occupations. With these developments, many Indians—especially doctors, engineers, and other technically qualified professionals—began moving to the US. Over the decades, they contributed immensely to America’s growth through their talent and hard work.

Silicon Valley—a nickname for the high-tech hub—is a perfect example of this talent being utilized to achieve the American dream. But the way President Trump has assaulted the H-1B visa with the introduction of a $100,000 fee for the H-1B visa system smacks of his ill intention to hurt Indian sentiments (not forgetting his harsh tariff stance against India and his propping up of Pakistan to humiliate India in every conceivable manner).

Now comes the question of the Indian diaspora. Once Indians arrive in foreign lands, they settle down, and many of them take citizenship over the due course of time. However, when Indians acquire foreign citizenship, another cruelty happens to them. They are compelled to surrender their Indian passport. This is a strange law in the Indian Constitution, which stipulates that if you acquire the citizenship of another country, you will have to forfeit your Indian citizenship. In other words, India does not allow dual citizenship.