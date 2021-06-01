Indian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

We frequently come across tales of people who have set excellent examples of honesty and integrity. However, regardless of our age, this recent incident is guaranteed to make an impact on all of us and remind us of the significance of strong values in our lives. No matter how challenging these times have been, this story will make you believe that humanity is still not dead. This is a story of a family of Indian origin in the United States of America’s state of Massachusetts who returned a lottery ticket to a woman who threw it away, and this ticket made the woman a millionaire overnight.

In the month of March, Lee Rose Fiega purchased a lottery ticket from a shop called ‘Lucky Stop’. This store is owned by an Indian family who lives in the Southwick neighborhood. This was apparently a popular spot for women to purchase tickets and Fiege was a regular customer there. Fiega exclaimed that she was in a hurry when she scratched the ticket number and since the digits didn’t look like that of a winner, she handed it over to the shop owners to toss it away.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

However, after 10 days when Abhi Shah, the business owners’ son, discovered the partially scratched USD 30 ticket heaped in the garbage, it became a major deal. Mr. Abhi joked that he considered purchasing a Tesla car when he first gained the knowledge of the ticket.

The following step was a challenging one for the Indian-origin store owners. Reportedly, the dilemma kept them awake for two nights as they couldn’t decide whether to use the ticket or return it to the woman who truly owned it. After much deliberation and consultation with their relatives, the business owners concluded that they should return the ticket because it was the appropriate thing to do.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Child Prodigy: 14 Year Old Becomes the Youngest Pilot to Fly a Single-engine Plane

Since Fiega was a regular client at the business, the shop owners discovered her work address and informed her of the entire situation. Fiega expressed immense delight at the event and said that when Shah came to call her, she told that she was working, but he still insisted she come. Therefore, when she went there and found out the whole story she couldn’t believe it. She was so overwhelmed that she sobbed and held them out of appreciation.

Following the incident, messages of congratulations and appreciation have poured in for the Shah family. The Shahs have now given multiple interviews and have become well-known as a result of their generous act. The other customers in the store, on the other hand, are not surprised that the Shahs did the right thing. They always considered the family as purely good people. Displaying no guilt and rather pride in his own deed, Abhi said that if he had kept that money, he wouldn’t have been this famous. Therefore, he is glad that he gave it back.