In the last 2 yrs there have been 18 emergency landings in the country, according to the Aviation Ministry

A total of 18 emergency landings were reported by various airlines in India during the last two years, the Civil Aviation ministry told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Recently on July 2, a plane operating from Delhi to Jabalpur was forced to return after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing at 5000 ft. No untoward incident was reported and the passengers disembarked safely after an emergency landing.
Similarly, a Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat and made an emergency landing on July 16 after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.
Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the Air Operator Permit (AOP) to the airline in compliance with laid down Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) which require the airline to have their maintenance organization approved or have an arrangement with an approved maintenance organization for maintaining their aircraft in a continuous state of airworthiness.
The responsibility for the maintenance of the aircraft lies with the airline which is required to ensure that the aircraft is maintained as per the maintenance program prepared based on the instruction of the manufacturer and approved by DGCA.
Airline/operators are also responsible for ensuring that the required qualified and experienced manpower, equipment, and spares including maintenance data are available for maintaining the aircraft, said the Aviation ministry in a reply in the Lower House.
DGCA ensures that the airline and the maintenance organization continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks, night surveillance, etc., and in case of the non-compliances, DGCA ensures that rectification is taken by the airlines/ maintenance organization.
DGCA initiates enforcement actions against the organization, and personnel in case violations are found which may include warning, suspension, or cancellation of an approval, authorization, permit, or license including the imposition of financial penalty. (AA/IANS)