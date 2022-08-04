In the last 2 yrs there have been 18 emergency landings in the country, according to the Aviation Ministry

A total of 18 emergency landings were reported by various airlines in India during the last two years, the Civil Aviation ministry told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Recently on July 2, a plane operating from Delhi to Jabalpur was forced to return after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing at 5000 ft. No untoward incident was reported and the passengers disembarked safely after an emergency landing.

Similarly, a Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat and made an emergency landing on July 16 after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.

Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the Air Operator Permit (AOP) to the airline in compliance with laid down Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) which require the airline to have their maintenance organization approved or have an arrangement with an approved maintenance organization for maintaining their aircraft in a continuous state of airworthiness.