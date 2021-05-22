Insane Items Airport Security Found Being Sneaked Through

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Strange incidents happen all the time at airport security, according to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration findings) and other airport security staff around the world. Although most passengers find it difficult to adhere to stringent luggage allowances and security limits at airports, some dare to break all the laws and seek to sneak some strange things into an aircraft. Here’s a list of bizarre items discovered by airport police, a handful of which are beyond the wildest dreams of Hollywood screenwriters!

Tarantulas

The TSA seized 200 live, deadly tarantulas, as well as crickets and millipedes, in tubes hidden in garments in 2012. A German couple had been harvesting the insects in Peru and were attempting to carry them home via Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, in gross violation of legislation prohibiting the importation of animals from other countries. What a creepy situation!

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Human skull (With blood, teeth, and skin)

A woman traveling from Haiti to Miami attempted to carry a filthy human skull — complete with teeth, blood, and skin — through airport customs in 2006, only to be caught because you can’t bring human remains into the country without a death certificate and an excuse, such as educational purposes. The head is believed to have belonged to an African-American man who died during the previous year. When questioned by customs officials, the woman stated that she had bought the skull from a local in Haiti and intended to use it for voodoo rituals.

Live pigeons

Officers at Melbourne Airport arrested a man after discovering two bird eggs inside a vitamin bottle. The man was discovered to have live pigeons crammed into padded envelopes and bound around each leg after a more detailed investigation. With his feathered companions, he was attempting to board a 10-hour train. How bizarre!

Cocaine-filled breast implants

Officials at the Barcelona airport became suspicious of a woman flying from Colombia to Spain in 2012 when she gave unclear responses to their inquiries about her trip to Spain; when they investigated her more closely, they discovered wounds and blood-stained gauze near her breasts. The reason: the woman’s breast implants were filled with three pounds of cocaine rather than silicone.

Comb Dagger

A knife was discovered disguised as a hairbrush at Lihue Airport in Hawaii. Is there a reward for creativity? TSA offered this amusing piece of advice when debating whether those things are permitted onboard: “Bush and comb daggers are hair-brained articles that can get you caught up in the security line.” Jokes on us!

Marijuana...stuffed in a grenade

One Denver International Airport commuter felt the safest way to get pot past airport screening in 2012 was to conceal it in a fake explosive—which wouldn’t be allowed on a plane anyway. Talk about wit! “We’re not searching for drugs, but you can bet the chances are in our favor of finding them if they’re stuffed in a grenade,” the TSA said.

Eels on a plane

A passenger was found attempting to depart Miami with a veritable tank in his checked luggage in early 2012. The suitcases also held 22 live eels in a plastic container, in addition to crabs, turtles, and coral. The species that had been imported was finally turned over to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

A live tiger cub

A Thai woman attempted to enter the Bangkok airport with a live tiger cub along with a stuffed version. The 2-month-old cub was severely sedated, and his pulse was detected using an x-ray machine at the airport. When asked, the woman said she was unaware of the animal’s existence. Not guilty!

ALSO READ: Here’s How You Can Give Your Airport Look a Fashionable Twist

Cannonball fire

Cannonballs were popular in Napoleon’s day, but not so much these days? So, from where did he get this? According to legend, a diver was on an excavation dive when he came upon an 18th-century shipwreck, where he discovered the ancient cannonball, cupped it in his belt, and swam to the surface. The next day, he checked it into his suitcase, along with his socks and trousers, and security determined it was too dangerous and potentially explosive, forcing the plane’s 300 passengers to be evacuated!