Rishi Sunak says Golden era of UK-China ties over

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over as "we need to evolve our approach" towards Beijing.

He made the remarks while addressing Lord Mayor's Banquet in London on Monday.

In his address, which was his first foreign policy speech, Sunak said: "Let's be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over along with the naive idea that trade would automatically lead to social and political reform. But nor should we rely on simplistic Cold War rhetoric.

"We recognize China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism."