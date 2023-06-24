Global markets slide on recession fears

And earlier on Friday, data showed that Japanese inflation excluding fresh food and energy costs hit a 42-year high of 4.3 per cent, fueling speculation the Bank of Japan might rethink its loose monetary policy and start tightening.

"The re-acceleration of global monetary policy tightening dampened markets' sentiment across regions," said Ken Cheung, chief foreign exchange strategist for Asia at Mizuho Bank, CNN reported.



Europe's benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index was flat after dipping earlier in the day. The CAC 40 in France was down 0.3 per cent and Germany's DAX was 0.7 per cent lower.