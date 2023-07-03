Immigration patterns: Where in the world are Indians headed?

By Meenakshi Iyer

When it comes to moving and settling abroad, Indians lead the pack with a 32 million-strong diaspora out of which 18.68 million are of Indian origin and 13.45 million are non-resident Indians.

Now, with top economies seeking semi-skilled and skilled professionals to plug labor shortages, offering them extensive benefits, and upgrading their standard of living, people's desire to migrate has reached an all-time high.

Going by the numbers, Indians continue to chase the American dream with 7,88,284 of them relinquishing their citizenship in 2021, according to Ministry of External Affairs data.

Australia took the second spot after the US with 23,533 individuals giving up their Indian citizenship, followed by Canada (21,597), and the UK (14,637).

A significant number of Indians chose to be citizens of Italy (5,986), New Zealand (2,643), Singapore (2,516), Germany (2,381), the Netherlands (2,187), Sweden (1,841), and Spain (1,595).

Of the top 20 destinations of international migrants in 2020, all but three were high-income or upper-middle-income countries, according to a UN report.

With a population of over four million, the largest cohort of Indians live in the US, followed by Gulf countries like the UAE (3.5 million) and Saudi Arabia (2.5 million).

HIGHLY-SKILLED/SKILLED PROFESSIONALS

As per the immigration trends, the highly-skilled/skilled Indian professionals choose developed countries like the US, Canada, and the UK as they ensure quality of life, a stable economy, a and clean environment, coupled with well-developed healthcare and education system.

A robust and diverse immigration pathway along with faster processing of visas provided by these countries is also among the reasons.

However, post-covid, Indians are also targeting countries like Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Italy, and other EU nations due to the low population and shortage of skilled workers in the countries, according to immigration experts.