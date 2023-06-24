Who was the Indian-origin woman with President Biden's daughter?

Who is she? Soon after the White House released the guest list for the state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Google search began registering hits for Seema Sadanandan.



And when she walked in with Ashley Biden, the US President's daughter, Google searches for Sadanandan surged, with a spike late into the night and early morning.



Who is this woman with the President's daughter?



Sadanandan is an Indian American lawyer in AWashington DC. She describes herself on her LinkedIn page as a "lawyer and seasoned campaign strategist" and she indicates her field of expertise is "Strategy and Public Policy Consulting - Criminal Justice Reform and Racial Equity".



Sadanandan worked on Biden's election campaign in 2020 as a senior policy adviser, leaving in December after Biden's election. But as is the practice for campaign staff, she did not join the administration.