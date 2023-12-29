Australian Sikh driver returns AUD8,000 found in cab, says doesn't want reward

Australian Sikh driver:- In a heartwarming incident, a Sikh taxi driver in Australia returned around AUD 8,000 (Rs 4.53 lakh) to a passenger who left the cash in the back seat of his cab.

Charanjit Singh Atwal, who has been working as a taxi driver in Melbourne for over three decades, said in an Instagram post by @bramalea.rd that he took the money to the police as soon as he found it.

The Good Samaritan said that the thought of keeping the cash never crossed his mind, and that he keeps finding things left behind by passengers in his car.

When he was asked if he got a reward from the owner, he replied, "No, I don't need a reward".

As the story went viral on social media, netizens applauded Atwal, saying "Singh is king."

“He is blessed, and his honesty and good deed will be returned to him tenfold,” an Instagram user said.

"It’s always the good deeds, social services and sharing food etc that comes to mind when I hear about Punjabis, I hope and wish it remains like that," another user commented.

Earlier this year, an Indian trolley pusher from Brisbane was hailed for his honesty as he returned a lost handbag containing a wallet, mobile phone and cash.

Beant Singh was offered a cash reward for his act, but he said, "I can't take any money for just doing the right thing". IANS/SP