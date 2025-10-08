Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Talks in Egypt 'Difficult, Complex': Palestinian Sources

Gaza, Oct 8: The ongoing indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh remain "difficult and complex," Palestinian sources said Tuesday as the second day of indirect talks got underway.

The sources close to Hamas said on condition of anonymity that the discussions, mediated by Egypt and supported by the United States and Qatar, are currently focused on setting up the "technical mechanisms" required to launch the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

On September 29, Trump announced a 20-point plan that Israel accepted, outlining steps for a phased ceasefire, including the release of Israeli hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the eventual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, the plan stipulates that Hamas must release all hostages within 72 hours after both sides publicly agree to the proposal. In return, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and suspend military operations in Gaza.

Hamas announced on Friday that it was ready to release the Israeli hostages it holds in the enclave in accordance with the plan. Trump welcomed the statement and called on Israel to halt its bombardment of Gaza immediately.

However, the Palestinian sources noted that Hamas has yet to respond to several conditions Israel considers essential for a full ceasefire, particularly those related to the disarmament of Hamas and the future governance of Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

They added that the technical teams are currently examining detailed maps submitted by the Israeli delegation outlining the areas from which the Israeli army would withdraw, as well as lists of Palestinian prisoners slated for release.

In parallel, Hamas has presented its proposed mechanisms for handing over hostages and the remains of deceased captives, while pointing to logistical and security obstacles due to the ongoing Israeli military presence in parts of Gaza.