UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in India for the First Time: Trade, Technology, and Strategic Ties on the Agenda

UK PM Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai for a two-day visit to strengthen India-UK ties.
He will meet PM Modi to discuss trade, technology, defense, and the CETA agreement.
Starmer said the trade deal should serve as a “launchpad for growth”.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 8th October 2025, for a two-day official visit with the goal of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. This marks Starmer’s first visit to India as the UK Prime Minister since 2024.
He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade, technology, defense cooperation, and the ongoing Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK. The visit signifies the advancement of the Vision 2035 roadmap, outlining long-term cooperation between the two nations, along with a review of the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The UK Prime Minister arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with the Governor of Maharashtra. He is set to attend the India–UK CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest 2025 at the Jio World Centre during his stay.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally invited the UK Prime Minister to convert the recent trade discussions into real growth prospects for both economies. The UK delegation is looking for export opportunities in the Indian market, which includes members of the Scotch Whisky Association.
Starmer has also highlighted that the trade agreement between the two countries would not be just a deal signed on paper but would serve as a launchpad for growth. His goal to connect trade growth with real-world collaboration was reflected as he added that the UK wishes to increase investment, innovation, and job creation in close cooperation with India.
The two leaders will meet at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss the pending issues of the CETA, which, as a result, would enhance trade and investment. The goal of the UK on this visit points towards consolidating its post-Brexit trade strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss the reaffirmation of cooperation in sectors such as innovation, defense manufacturing, and renewable energy. The two-day visit reflects a shared goal of strengthening relations that align strategic priorities with economic growth.
