UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in India for the First Time: Trade, Technology, and Strategic Ties on the Agenda

Starmer has also highlighted that the trade agreement between the two countries would not be just a deal signed on paper but would serve as a launchpad for growth. His goal to connect trade growth with real-world collaboration was reflected as he added that the UK wishes to increase investment, innovation, and job creation in close cooperation with India.

The two leaders will meet at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss the pending issues of the CETA, which, as a result, would enhance trade and investment. The goal of the UK on this visit points towards consolidating its post-Brexit trade strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss the reaffirmation of cooperation in sectors such as innovation, defense manufacturing, and renewable energy. The two-day visit reflects a shared goal of strengthening relations that align strategic priorities with economic growth.