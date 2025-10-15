Brazilian Vice President to Begin Two-day India Visit Today

New Delhi, Oct 15: Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will begin his two-day India visit on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and investment, and further strengthen the multifaceted Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced.

Alckmin, also Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, will hold the inaugural Trade Ministerial Review Meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday (October 16).

The Brazilian Vice President is expected to be accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, Senior officials and a business delegation.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with Alckmin in New Delhi. Brazilian Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho will also be present during the interaction.

The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations in the defence sector between the two countries. They will also exchange views on areas of mutual interest covering military-to-military and defence industrial cooperation.

During the visit, Alckmin is also scheduled to meet Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri and discuss various issues of mutual interest.

Alckmin is also expected to attend the India-Brazil Business Forum and visit the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

According to the MEA, Brazil is the largest trade partner of India in South America. During the recent State visit of Prime Minister Modi to Brazil, the leaders agreed to establish a Ministerial-level Review Mechanism to foster trade and investment and set a bilateral trade target of $20 billion for the next five years.