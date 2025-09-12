Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro sentenced to over 27 years in prison

Brasilia, Sep 12: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison after four out of five Supreme Federal Court justices voted to convict him of attempting a coup.

Justices Carmen Lucia and Cristiano Zanin cast their votes to convict him on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bolsonaro was found guilty on five counts -- plotting a coup d'etat, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, participation in an armed criminal organization, aggravated damage, and deterioration of listed heritage sites.

The Supreme Federal Court opened the case on September 2, with a conviction requiring a majority of the five-justice panel reviewing the case.

Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino on Tuesday found Bolsonaro guilty of the related charges, while Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday voted for acquittal.