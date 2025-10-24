Can Uzbekistan solve its waste problem with Chinese incineration plants?

Transparency concerns

The most immediate concern regarding the WTEs is the transparency of the deals. Thus far, there is not much information about the conditions each side agreed to. The only detail that has been made public is that in exchange for building the WTE plants in Uzbekistan, the three Chinese companies received guarantees from the state to buy electricity from them for the next 30 years. The lack of transparency raises a myriad of concerns and questions.

Why didn’t the government organize an open tender and select the most competitive offers transparently? What other concessions did the authorities make? And at what price will the government buy electricity from these WTE plants, market price or above?

These questions haven’t emerged out of nowhere. Uzbekistan’s neighbor, Kyrgyzstan, has signed a contract with a Chinese company called Junxin to build a WTE plant in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek. Investigations show that such deals can heavily favor Chinese investors. For example, in addition to buying electricity from Junxin, the Kyrgyz government will pay USD 17 for every ton of incinerated waste, amounting to USD 6.2 million annually. Moreover, Kyrgyzstan will not even bear ownership over the plant upon the expiration of the 30-year contract.

Additionally, some human rights observers have raised concerns that officials have not implemented any mechanisms to receive public feedback, complaints, or input about this and other burgeoning infrastructure projects that could impact community health and comfort. This is a common problem in Uzbekistan, where the state’s tight control over civil society and strict censorship policies have somewhat frozen public discourse or criticism.

Another major concern is related to potential environmental and public health impacts. Despite the Uzbek government’s best efforts to convince the public of WTE plants’ positive contribution to the environment, there is evidence suggesting they can also cause harm. There have been numerous studies linking old and poorly maintained incinerators to neoplasia, birth defects, infant mortality, and miscarriages. Although modern WTEs provide better emission control, it is too early to declare them safe, since many illnesses take years to manifest.

Plastics make up a significant share of solid waste (more than 10 percent) in Uzbekistan. Incinerating plastic is reported to release dioxins, furans, microplastics, and other persistent and hazardous chemical emissions that can evade filters and re-enter ecosystems and food chains. WTE can cause chemical pollution and create public health problems. Thus, people in China have protested the polluting effects of WTE plants, which can release airborne particles and impact local water supplies.

This pushback prompted the Chinese government to impose strict regulations around WTE plants domestically, including requirements around pollution monitoring and publishing, emission caps, generous “protection zones” around plants, and harsh penalties for companies that fail to comply.

Overcapacity in China

For China, the reason behind the budding waste incineration cooperation with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states is fairly simple: overcapacity.

Generally, in state-affiliated media and discourse, this is not addressed directly. Instead, the three companies involved in WTE projects in Uzbekistan largely frame their expansion into Central Asia in line with the aims of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s global connectivity, trade, and transportation project. An article in the Chinese state-affiliated Sina Finance explains how the projects dovetail with the state’s BRI expansion plans.