Thursday, November 12, 2020
ITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre
EnvironmentLead StoryLife Style

ITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre

Fabelle La Terre praline represents earth elements

0
ITC Fabelle
A box of 10 Fabelle La Terre pralines will be available at a price Rs 1,500 and viable on made to order basis across all top 6 metros. Pinterest

In the backdrop of consumers evolving preferences and its resolve to create a positive environmental footprint, ITC Ltd.s Fabelle Chocolates has launched a guilt-free indulgence in the form of an Earth Positive chocolate called Fabelle La Terre.

It is inspired by nature and re-imagines the planet Earth in a praline format made with only two ingredients, Indian cocoa from Idukki Mountains in Kerala and honey from Karnataka. The chocolate has been handcrafted with 100 percent Indian/single-origin chocolate filled with 33 percent honey.

Launched at a virtual event, Fabelle La Terre creates a multi-textural, multi-sensorial experience. The Indian Cocoa bean, known to have acidic notes and leave a harsher, bitter after taste has been paired with Karnataka honey, known for its pleasant, floral taste notes to balance, complement, and bring alive the true flavors of both ingredients.

ITC Fabelle
This chocolate is inspired by nature and re-imagines the planet Earth in a praline format made with only two ingredients, Indian cocoa from Idukki Mountains in Kerala and honey from Karnataka. Pixabay

In appearance, Fabelle La Terre praline represents earth elements. The shell which is made of 100 percent dark chocolate represents Earth’s surface, encasing a blend of cocoa and honey, representing the abundance of water on the planet as it makes up 3/4th of Earth’s surface. Since honey has a unique property to remain fluid even at low temperatures or in the refrigerator, it also makes it an ideal ingredient to enliven the concept. The chocolate is also gluten-free, nut-free, lactose-free, with no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, and is vegetarian.

Commenting on the launch Anuj Rustagi, COO – Chocolate, Coffee, Confectionery, and New Category Development ï¿½ Foods Division, ITC Ltd, said: “Delivering unparalleled and one-of-its-kind chocolate experiences form a major part of Fabelle’s core philosophies. The current situation has made all of us conscious and aware of the critical need to preserve the environment and embed sustainability in our thought and action. The launch of ï¿½Fabelle Earth’ is our first step towards contributing to the mother earth and we look forward to consumers supporting this endeavor”.

A box of 10 Fabelle La Terre pralines will be available at a price of Rs 1,500 and viable on made to order basis across all top 6 metros. (IANS)

