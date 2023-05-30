Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu: 10 dead, 55 injured after bus plunges into gorge

At least 10 people were killed and 55 others injured on Tuesday after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu district, police said.
Jammu

NewsGram Desk

According to the police, the accident took place in the Jhajjar Kotli area after the driver lost control of the vehicle which was on its way to Katra town from Amritsar.

Confirming the toll to reporters, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said the "rescue operation is almost complete and an SDRF team is also present on the spot".

"The bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit which will be probed during the investigation," he added.

Four critically injured passengers have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu. (IANS/NS)

