Rajasthan : A man killed a women, eats her flesh



"We admitted him to the hospital. Even in the hospital, he created a ruckus, after which he was tied up by the nursing staff on a bed," he added.



Officials said that the accused arrived in Sendra from Mumbai on a bus, as it was verified through a bus ticket found in his possession.



Even doctors at Bangar Hospital, said, "Thakur, a Mumbai resident, has been diagnosed with hydrophobia. This is a disease in which patient faces fear of water which results from an advanced stage of rabies infection. There are chances that Thakur was bitten by a rabies dog in the past and he did not get appropriate treatment.



Meanwhile, son of the deceased, Biren Kathat, filed a police complaint, and accused Thakur of murdering his mother and consuming her flesh. The police have booked Thakur under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and have also charged him with cannibalism. (IANS/JS)

