Mehbooba Mufti, Congress Leader Syed Naseer Hussain Condemn Wangchuk's Arrest

Srinagar, Sep 27: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, on Friday, condemned the arrest of Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for inciting violence in Leh town earlier this week.

Taking to his official X account, the Congress MP said: "We strongly condemn the arrest of renowned environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk. The government has failed to maintain law and order and protect citizens' rights in Ladakh, and is now desperate in its attempts to divert attention."

"The use of the National Security Act to silence dissenting voices is a concerning trend that undermines democracy and citizens' rights."

"The people of Ladakh have a legitimate right to voice grievances, demand Sixth Schedule status, democratic self-governance, and protection of their unique cultural and environmental heritage. Their demands are constitutional and legitimate."

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ladakh, Wangchuk, and all those fighting for their legitimate rights."

"We demand respect for citizens' rights, meaningful dialogue, and an end to arbitrary confinement of leaders."

"We urge the government to reconsider its approach and prioritise dialogue and cooperation to find a peaceful resolution to Ladakh's issues."

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, called the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk as 'very unfortunate'.