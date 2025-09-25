'Well Done to Young Atiqa', J&K CM Highlights Kashmir's First Formula 1 Racing Prodigy

Srinagar, Sep 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday greeted the union territory's first Formula 1 racing prodigy, Atiqa Mir, who finished 4th recently in the European Karting championship held in Slovakia.

Omar Abdullah wished Atiqa Mir well and hoped one day she would secure the top position in the F1 racing championship.

“Well done to young Atiqa. Her natural talent & enthusiasm for racing shine through. I hope the day is not far when she will be first Kashmiri to race at the pinnacle of motor racing - F1. Keep up the good work Atiqa & best wishes always.”

Atiqa Mir is an 11-year-old Indian karting prodigy from Srinagar, who is making history in motorsport as the first Indian and Asian girl selected for Formula 1 Academy's 'Discover Your Drive' program.

Supported by F1, she recently achieved the best Indian and female result in a European karting championship, finishing fourth in Slovakia.

Inspired by her father, a former Formula Asia driver, she is currently competing against international drivers in Europe and the Middle East to reach Formula 1.