J&K Police Attach Pulwama Property of Terror Handler Operating From Pakistan, PoK

Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Continuing its operation against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers and drug smugglers, police on Saturday attached the property of a local in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as he is allegedly involved in terrorist activities and is operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Police in Awantipora have attached an immovable property at Syedabad Pastoona, Tral, belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP), identified as Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, resident of Syedabad Pastoona, Tral.