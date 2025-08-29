Schoolgirl, mother killed as truck runs over scooty in Ranchi, locals block road in protest

Ranchi, Aug 29; A woman and her school-going daughter were killed in a horrific road accident in Ranchi on Friday morning after a speeding truck ran over their scooter near Joda bridge in Kanke police station area, officials said.

The tragic incident sparked outrage among locals, who blocked the busy Kanke Road in protest.

Police officials said the victims have been identified as Rashmi Kashyap, a nurse at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (Rinpas), and her minor daughter.

Rashmi, a resident of Chudi Tola in Kanke, was on her way to drop her daughter off at school when the accident occurred. Her husband is currently working in Africa.

According to eyewitnesses, a cement-laden truck, moving at high speed, hit the scooter from behind and crushed both mother and child to death on the spot.