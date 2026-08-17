Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL exam after 24-day student protest

According to the Chief Minister, SIT (Special Investigation Team) and CID (Crime Investigation Department) probes into alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination have uncovered several shocking facts, including collusion between various agencies. In view of these findings, the exam is being cancelled. The investigation will not remain limited to one examination. The government will examine the entire recruitment process from 2014 onwards to identify those responsible for the irregularities and take action against them.