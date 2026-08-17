Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL exam after 24-day student protest

AFTER 24 HOUR OF STUDENT PROTEST in Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren government has accepted the agitators’ biggest demand and decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission- Combined Graduate Level) examination held in 2024.
All competitive examinations conducted in the state by the agency TDPL have also been cancelled.
The decision was taken after a four-and-a-half-hour discussion at a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday.
The Chief Minister announced the move while addressing the media after the meeting. He said the decision to cancel the 14th JPSC PT and backlog civil service examinations had already been taken during earlier talks with the protesting students. The government has now ordered a comprehensive investigation into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC from 2014 to the present.
According to the Chief Minister, SIT (Special Investigation Team) and CID (Crime Investigation Department) probes into alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination have uncovered several shocking facts, including collusion between various agencies. In view of these findings, the exam is being cancelled. The investigation will not remain limited to one examination. The government will examine the entire recruitment process from 2014 onwards to identify those responsible for the irregularities and take action against them.
A committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal has been constituted to reform the examination system. The committee will study required changes and submit recommendations. The government has also invited suggestions from the public on exam reforms through an online portal.
Chief Minister Soren said the new examination system must eliminate any scope for malpractice at every stage. Processes related to the conduct of exams, question paper security, the role of agencies, evaluation and declaration of results will be made more transparent.
He emphasised that the government has enacted strong laws keeping students’ interests in mind and is fully capable of enforcing them. The administration does not want the future and confidence of the youth to be shaken under any circumstances.
During the protests, students held discussions with ministers and reached consensus on several points related to examination reform. These agreed measures will now be implemented. The government already has a Standard Operating Procedure for competitive examinations; had it been followed strictly, such irregularities would not have occurred. The SOP will now be strengthened with additional provisions.
The cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams is being viewed as a major victory for the protesting students. However, the government has not yet taken any decision on the demand for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.
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